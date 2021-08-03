No injuries reported in Pueblo drive-by shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - No one was hit when one or more suspects started shooting in a neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Police say the suspect(s) started firing from a vehicle as they drove around the area of Northern Avenue and Jackson Street. Officers responded to 911 calls just after 6 a.m. The suspects were long gone but had left several shell casings behind.

Detectives remained at the scene for much of the morning processing the scene and interviewing witnesses. There is currently no suspect information.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Pueblo Police Department.

