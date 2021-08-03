Advertisement

Mistaken identity lands man in Hawaii mental hospital

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:28 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii Innocence Project says officials wrongfully arrested a homeless man for a crime committed by another person.

It says they locked him up in a state hospital for more than two years, forced him to take powerful medication and then tried to cover up the mistake by quietly setting him free.

Attorneys representing Joshua Spriestersbach say he somehow got confused for a man named Thomas Castleberry, who was wanted over allegedly violating probation on a drug case.

In a petition asking the judge to set the record straight, the Hawaii Innocence Project says no one believed Spriestersbach, not even his public defenders.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on Wheatridge Drive on Aug. 2, 2021.
Standoff ends without arrest in south Pueblo neighborhood
I-25 closed near Bijou St. due to crash
1 killed in I-25 crash near downtown Springs
Gov. Jared Polis during an April 2021 COVID-19 news conference.
“It will get worse before it gets better.” Health officials discuss COVID-19 as Colorado cases surge
Denver developer working on “Bonsai Village” proposal
Tiny Homes may be welcome near Colorado Springs soon
Mayor Michael Hancock in a news conference on Aug. 2, 2021.
Denver mandating vaccines for thousands of city/county, private sector workers

Latest News

Supporters of Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., camp with her outside the U.S. Capitol, in Washington,...
CDC issues new eviction ban for most of US through Oct. 3
Spirit Airlines enters a third consecutive day with significant disruptions.
Spirit cancels half its flights; American also struggling
In this March 4, 2020, file photo, country star Garth Brooks performs on stage during the 2020...
Garth Brooks reassessing stadium tour because of COVID surge
In this June 28, 2020 file photo, armed homeowners Mark and Patricia McCloskey, standing in...
Missouri governor pardons gun-waving St. Louis lawyer couple