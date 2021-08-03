If Colorado can increase its vaccination rate, it can reverse the current surge in COVID cases

DENVER (KKTV) - Colorado is still in position to avoid the fate of other states where cases are exploding and hospitals verging on overflowing.

But it’ll take more citizens rolling up their sleeves and getting the COVID shot.

“Our goal is to really prevent Colorado from going down this path that we’re seeing in other states that is spurred by infections of unvaccinated individuals,” Gov. Jared Polis said during a news conference Monday.

Like the rest of the nation, Colorado is seeing cases and hospitalizations climbing, fueled by the most contagious strain yet of the coronavirus. Thanks to a relatively robust vaccination rate, the numbers are at a manageable level -- for now.

The below chart presented by state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy shows how hospitalizations will continue to rise if Colorado’s vaccination rate remains on a plateau, versus the curve flattening if more citizens become vaccinated.

“The increase that we are seeing is largely occurring among unvaccinated individuals,” Herlihy said. “So, we really see that unvaccinated individuals are really driving transmission in the state right now. Overall, we see about a five to six times the rate in unvaccinated individuals compared to fully vaccinated individuals.”

“... By increasing vaccination rate to 80 percent, we can dramatically increase the number of hospitalizations that could occur going into the fall.”

Despite the hike in numbers, Polis said the state was not at a point where a mask mandate was necessary, pointing out that the goal was never to totally eradicate COVID-19 but to keep hospitalizations from overfilling.

“A statewide mask requirement would be a extraordinary step. It was one that we didn’t hesitate to take when our hospital capacity was in jeopardy and that we sought to remove the minute we reached a conclusion that our hospitals were no longer in jeopardy. It’s not the type of step that is normally appropriate in non-emergency circumstances,” he said.

He added that at this stage of the pandemic, vaccines were far more effective than masks.

“I know we are all very tired of this virus. We’re really in the final phase. Most importantly we have a highly effective tool to combat it and that’s a vaccine. ... If there are folks who are worried about side effects from the vaccine? You are more likely to get struck by lightning than experience major side effects from the vaccine.”

But what is likely if remaining unvaccinated -- contracting COVID-19. The delta variant is so much more infectious than previous strains that many health experts believe if you are not fully vaccinated or protected by antibodies from a previous infection, it’s only a matter of when, not if, you’ll get COVID.

“I don’t want people to have their heads in the sand with regards to the the delta variant, and I don’t want people being overly and irrationally alarmist from the delta variant. The truth is usually somewhere in the middle. ... The important thing for people to know is that the vaccine works against the delta variant, and for those [vaccinated] that contract the virus, it’s a milder case,” Polis said.

If Coloradans want to reverse the current surge, keep hospitalizations at a manageable level, and return to the days where we didn’t think about things like masks, it’s easy --

Just get vaccinated.

