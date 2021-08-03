Advertisement

FBI agents used photos of young female office staff to lure predators, watchdog says

The FBI is accused of putting some of its own employees in danger to lure suspected child...
The FBI is accused of putting some of its own employees in danger to lure suspected child predators.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:20 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The FBI is accused of putting some of its own employees in danger to lure suspected child predators.

The Justice Department conducted an internal review on the FBI’s child sex trafficking investigations and found the agency used provocative photographs of young female bureau staffers on social media sites.

The practice was largely unsupervised.

The review found the staffers used were not certified for undercover work, agents did not get approval from supervisors and they did not document which sites had the photographs.

The FBI’s inspector general said this practice potentially placed staffers in danger of becoming victims.

The FBI’s executive assistant director said the agency is evaluating its policies and guidelines in response to the review.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-25 closed near Bijou St. due to crash
1 killed in I-25 crash near downtown Springs
Police on Wheatridge Drive on Aug. 2, 2021.
Standoff ends without arrest in south Pueblo neighborhood
Denver developer working on “Bonsai Village” proposal
Tiny Homes may be welcome near Colorado Springs soon
Gov. Jared Polis during an April 2021 COVID-19 news conference.
“It will get worse before it gets better.” Health officials discuss COVID-19 as Colorado cases surge
Hazy skies over Colorado Springs, as seen from our Cheyenne Mountain camera.
Smoke from western wildfires blanketing parts of Colorado Monday; limiting outdoor time suggested

Latest News

This image shows the logo for PepsiCo.
PepsiCo to sell Tropicana, other juices, in $3.3B deal
The bipartisan group of Senate negotiators speak to reporters just after a vote to start work...
Bipartisan bill leaves out key climate, clean energy steps
Tree fell over on Nevada Avenue
Old North End tree fell over, blocked downtown Colorado Springs road early Tuesday morning
In a sign of progress, Louisiana is one of eight states with high COVID-19 case counts where...
COVID-19 vaccine requirements 'growing trend' across US