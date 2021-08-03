Bustang service returns to Glenwood Springs

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of transportation is changing the detour route for Bustang between Grand Junction and Denver to allow service to resume to and from Glenwood Springs.

Right now there is a detour around Glenwood Canyon because I-70 is closed after mudslides caused severe damage.

Both eastbound and westbound Bustang routes are now traveling back and forth between Rifle and Glenwood Springs.

The deputy director of CDOT’s Division of Transit and Rail Mike Timlin says “Glenwood Springs is a key location for us on the Western Slope since it provides a junction point for passengers throughout the Roaring Fork Valley who need to travel to Grand Junction or the Front Range.” In a press release he goes on to say “This closure could extend for several days or even longer so it’s imperative for us to resume service to Glenwood as soon as possible.”

The current detour route between Rifle and Wolcott is CO. 12, U.S. 40, and CO. 131.

Before the Glenwood Canyon closure the trip between Denver and Grand Junction took about 5 hours and 40 minutes. With the closure it’s about 9 hours and 45 minutes.

For a list of the temporary schedules click here.

