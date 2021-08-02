Advertisement

Zoom settles for $85 million in ‘Zoom-bombing’ lawsuit

Zoom has agreed to pay an $85 million settlement in a lawsuit over data privacy and...
Zoom has agreed to pay an $85 million settlement in a lawsuit over data privacy and “Zoom-bombing.”(Source: Stringr/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:07 AM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Zoom has agreed to pay an $85 million settlement in a lawsuit over data privacy and “Zoom-bombing.”

The video conferencing service that became essential during the pandemic at one point was plagued by hackers.

Customers complained that their private meetings were being interrupted by people shouting profanity or sharing pornography.

In response to the lawsuit, Zoom Video Communications says it is improving security and improving safeguards for consumer data.

Under the settlement, some paid subscribers will be eligible for 15% refunds on their Zoom subscriptions or $25, whichever is larger.

Before the proposal is final, a federal judge in San Jose, California, will have to approve the deal.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-25 closed near Bijou St. due to crash
I-25 Northbound back open after deadly crash
Pueblo police say multiple people in the house were assaulted during a break-in in July 31, 2021.
At least 2 assaulted in Pueblo home invasion
Kids with masks in a Colorado school.
State releases guidance on masks and vaccines for Colorado schools
At least one of the cars involved in the crash rolled off I-25 near downtown Colorado Springs...
Wet roads likely culprit in I-25 rollover near downtown Springs
File photo.
4 arrested during ‘March for Housing’ demonstration in Colorado Springs

Latest News

FILE - In this June 9, 2021 photo, people hold a sign during a rally in Boston protesting...
Evictions expected to spike as federal moratorium ends
In this Friday, Dec. 11, 2009, file photo, United States Marine Sgt. Isaac Tate, left, and Cpl....
Citing Taliban violence, US expands Afghan refugee program
The House Chamber of the Texas Capitol is shown in Austin. A group of the state's Republicans...
Texas audit proposed by GOP would miss minor but real errors
Hazy start to the week
Mountain Storms; Smoky Plains