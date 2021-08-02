Advertisement

Standoff ends without arrest in south Pueblo neighborhood

Police on Wheatridge Drive on Aug. 2, 2021.
Police on Wheatridge Drive on Aug. 2, 2021.(Viewer photo)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:53 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A burglary suspect remains on the run after evading law enforcement Monday morning.

Pueblo police thought they had him cornered in a home in the Beulah Heights area, but he was nowhere to be found once officers entered the house.

A police department spokesperson says the suspect ransacked local bike shop Vance’s Bicycle World on Prairie Avenue overnight, stealing merchandise and damaging property. Sometime before 6 a.m., officers were alerted he was in a home on nearby Wheatridge Drive.

Law enforcement surrounded the home for several hours trying to get him to come out. Around 9 a.m., police went inside -- and the suspect was gone.

A spokesperson for the Pueblo Police Department says it’s unclear if the suspect slipped out while officers were on scene or if he had fled before police pulled up.

The investigation is ongoing.

