Smoke from western wildfires blanketing parts of Colorado Monday; limiting outdoor time suggested

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Much of eastern Colorado, including El Paso County, is starting the day under an air quality advisory due to ample amounts of wildfire smoke drifting into the region.

The advisory is currently set to expire at 9 Monday morning, but the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) says the air quality is expected to remain at a moderate to unhealthy level across the Front Range.

People with respiratory issues, sensitivity to smoke, and particularly the very young, the old and people with heart or lung disease are encouraged to limit outdoor activity Monday.

Smoke sticks around for all of southern Colorado today... Will be very tough for sensitive groups. Even those who are in... Posted by Luke Victor KKTV on Monday, August 2, 2021

The smoke is due to massive wildfires burning in the western United States and Canada. Much of the U.S. has been affected at one point or another since the fires started.

