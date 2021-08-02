Advertisement

Smoke from western wildfires blanketing parts of Colorado Monday; limiting outdoor time suggested

Hazy skies over Colorado Springs, as seen from our Cheyenne Mountain camera.
Hazy skies over Colorado Springs, as seen from our Cheyenne Mountain camera.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 8:13 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Much of eastern Colorado, including El Paso County, is starting the day under an air quality advisory due to ample amounts of wildfire smoke drifting into the region.

The advisory is currently set to expire at 9 Monday morning, but the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) says the air quality is expected to remain at a moderate to unhealthy level across the Front Range.

People with respiratory issues, sensitivity to smoke, and particularly the very young, the old and people with heart or lung disease are encouraged to limit outdoor activity Monday.

Smoke sticks around for all of southern Colorado today... Will be very tough for sensitive groups. Even those who are in...

Posted by Luke Victor KKTV on Monday, August 2, 2021

The smoke is due to massive wildfires burning in the western United States and Canada. Much of the U.S. has been affected at one point or another since the fires started.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-25 closed near Bijou St. due to crash
1 killed in I-25 crash near downtown Springs
Pueblo police say multiple people in the house were assaulted during a break-in in July 31, 2021.
At least 2 assaulted in Pueblo home invasion
Kids with masks in a Colorado school.
State releases guidance on masks and vaccines for Colorado schools
At least one of the cars involved in the crash rolled off I-25 near downtown Colorado Springs...
Wet roads likely culprit in I-25 rollover near downtown Springs
File photo.
4 arrested during ‘March for Housing’ demonstration in Colorado Springs

Latest News

District 49 welcoming students back in classroom this week; no masks required
Sign for Peterson Space Force Base main gate.
Colorado Springs Space Force bases to hold training exercises this week; loud noises, smoke possible
Very smoky Monday ahead
Mountain storms; smoky plains
FILE - In this June 9, 2021 photo, people hold a sign during a rally in Boston protesting...
Evictions expected to spike as federal moratorium ends