Advertisement

Saban’s new deal worth at least $84.8 million over 8 years to coach Alabama football

Alabama head coach Nick Saban speaks to reporters during the NCAA college football Southeastern...
Alabama head coach Nick Saban speaks to reporters during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Hoover, Ala.(Source: AP Photo/Butch Dill)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 2:39 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama coach Nick Saban will make $11.5 million in the final year under a new eight-year contract that’s worth at least $84.8 million.

The university released details of Saban’s previously announced deal after the board of trustees’ compensation committee formally approved it.

Saban, who has won a record seven national championships, is set to make $8.7 million this year with annual raises of $400,000. 

Saban, who turns 70 on Halloween, also can receive an $800,000 completion bonus each Feb. 28 through 2026 totaling up to $4 million.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-25 closed near Bijou St. due to crash
1 killed in I-25 crash near downtown Springs
Pueblo police say multiple people in the house were assaulted during a break-in in July 31, 2021.
At least 2 assaulted in Pueblo home invasion
Kids with masks in a Colorado school.
State releases guidance on masks and vaccines for Colorado schools
At least one of the cars involved in the crash rolled off I-25 near downtown Colorado Springs...
Wet roads likely culprit in I-25 rollover near downtown Springs
File photo.
4 arrested during ‘March for Housing’ demonstration in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Investigators say more than one person has been killed in a shooting in rural South Carolina...
Multiple people killed in South Carolina shooting
In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, a poster for missing University of Iowa student Mollie...
Judge denies new trial request in Mollie Tibbetts case
glenwood
Polis: "Days to weeks" for reopening of I-70 in Glenwood Canyon due to mudslides
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
Lindsey Graham 1st vaccinated senator to test positive for COVID-19
FILE - DaBaby attends the world premiere of "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" in New York on July...
DaBaby offers 2nd apology after recent homophobic comments