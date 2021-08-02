Advertisement

Polis: “Days to weeks” for I-70 reopening in Glenwood Canyon as crews assess mudslide damage

Flash floods & mudslides have caused significant damage, I-70 closure through Glenwood Canyon.
By Jon Wiener
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 2:22 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Jared Polis and state transportation, emergency management officials gave an update on mudslides damage in the Glenwood Canyon that have caused I-70 to remain closed indefinitely in the area.

Polis says I-70 will remain closed indefinitely and estimated “as early as days, more likely weeks” for reopening as crews have been unable to assess damage, make repairs due to most recent flooding.

