Polis: “Days to weeks” for I-70 reopening in Glenwood Canyon as crews assess mudslide damage

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Jared Polis and state transportation, emergency management officials gave an update on mudslides damage in the Glenwood Canyon that have caused I-70 to remain closed indefinitely in the area.

Polis says I-70 will remain closed indefinitely and estimated “as early as days, more likely weeks” for reopening as crews have been unable to assess damage, make repairs due to most recent flooding.

