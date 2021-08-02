“It will get worse before it gets better.” Health officials discuss COVID-19 as Colorado cases surge
No new guidance or mandates issued amid rise in cases and hospitalizations.
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 2:40 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Gov. Jared Polis and CDPHE state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy held a briefing Monday on Colorado’s COVID-19 situation and response.
