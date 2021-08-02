Kaiser Permanente mandates COVID-19 vaccines

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - COVID-19 vaccines will be mandatory for all Kaiser Permanente employees and physicians.

The health care organization made the announcement on Monday. They say it’s part of their “ongoing effort to protect the health and safety of its workforce, members, patients, and communities.”

In a press release Greg A. Adams the Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Kaiser Foundation Hospitals and Health Plan, Inc. said “Large groups of unvaccinated people are fueling the current increase in cases and 97-99% of COVID-19 hospital admissions are unvaccinated patients.”

According to Kaiser Permanente as of July 31st, 77.8% of its employees and more than 95% of Permanente Medical Group physicians have been fully vaccinated. The organization has set a target date of September 30th, 2021 to have a fully vaccinated workforce.

Unvaccinated employees and physicians will be required to become fully vaccinated for COVID-19 or apply for medical or religious exemption.

Employees will be provided more education on the safety and efficacy of the vaccine. They will also receive paid administrative time to get vaccinated on Kasier Permanente’s on-site vaccination clinics.

The Kaiser Permanente organization has more than 216,000 employees and more than 23,000 Medical Group physicians.

