Advertisement

Kaiser Permanente mandates COVID-19 vaccines

Kaiser Permentate is mandating COVID-19 vaccines for employees and physicians.
Kaiser Permentate is mandating COVID-19 vaccines for employees and physicians.(Hawaii News Now)
By KKTV
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:19 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - COVID-19 vaccines will be mandatory for all Kaiser Permanente employees and physicians.

The health care organization made the announcement on Monday. They say it’s part of their “ongoing effort to protect the health and safety of its workforce, members, patients, and communities.”

In a press release Greg A. Adams the Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Kaiser Foundation Hospitals and Health Plan, Inc. said “Large groups of unvaccinated people are fueling the current increase in cases and 97-99% of COVID-19 hospital admissions are unvaccinated patients.”

According to Kaiser Permanente as of July 31st, 77.8% of its employees and more than 95% of Permanente Medical Group physicians have been fully vaccinated. The organization has set a target date of September 30th, 2021 to have a fully vaccinated workforce.

Unvaccinated employees and physicians will be required to become fully vaccinated for COVID-19 or apply for medical or religious exemption.

Employees will be provided more education on the safety and efficacy of the vaccine. They will also receive paid administrative time to get vaccinated on Kasier Permanente’s on-site vaccination clinics.

The Kaiser Permanente organization has more than 216,000 employees and more than 23,000 Medical Group physicians.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-25 closed near Bijou St. due to crash
1 killed in I-25 crash near downtown Springs
Pueblo police say multiple people in the house were assaulted during a break-in in July 31, 2021.
At least 2 assaulted in Pueblo home invasion
Kids with masks in a Colorado school.
State releases guidance on masks and vaccines for Colorado schools
At least one of the cars involved in the crash rolled off I-25 near downtown Colorado Springs...
Wet roads likely culprit in I-25 rollover near downtown Springs
File photo.
4 arrested during ‘March for Housing’ demonstration in Colorado Springs

Latest News

glenwood
Polis: "Days to weeks" for reopening of I-70 in Glenwood Canyon due to mudslides
Gov. Jared Polis during an April 2021 COVID-19 news conference.
“It will get worse before it gets better.” Health officials discuss COVID-19 as Colorado cases surge
polis
Polis discusses COVID-19 situation as Colorado cases surge
Smoke and storms in the forecast
Storm chances ahead