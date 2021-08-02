Advertisement

Dolly Parton invested ‘I Will Always Love You’ royalties into Black community

According to Forbes, Parton earned $10 million on the tune that spent more than three months on top of the Billboard Hot 100.(Source: CNN, HLN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 2:09 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(CNN) – Dolly Parton says she invested her royalties from Whitney Houston’s cover of her song “I Will Always Love You” into a Black Nashville neighborhood.

According to Forbes, Parton earned $10 million on the tune that spent more than three months on top of the Billboard Hot 100.

Parton said she bought a “big office complex” in the “black area of town” in honor of Houston.

According to the Washington Post, the 75-year-old country star put money into the neighborhood in 1997 during a time when others shied away.

The investment reportedly helped revamp the area.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

