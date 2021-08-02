District 49 welcoming students back in classroom this week; no masks required

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - District 49 students will be back in the classroom this week, with no masks required.

D-49 kindergarten, sixth and ninth graders return to class on Monday, while the rest of the district returns Tuesday. Masks are not required in schools, but are required on buses.

“It’s exciting. We get to put our desks back into groups, we can arrange them however we want. We’re still going to take the precautions, we’re still going to be washing hands, still doing hand sanitizer, wiping down desks, all of those precautions but it’s just going to feel a lot more normal,” said 2nd grade teacher Becky Lentner at Evans Elementary School.

District 11 in Colorado Springs is also not requiring masks, but is strongly encouraging mask wearing. Academy District 20 is planning to release their protocols this week.

“This year I’m so excited to have them in the classroom, get to know their little personalities and their learning styles and just forming that bond that I love to have with my kids,” said 2nd grade teacher Gail Todd at Evans Elementary School.

Last week, the CDC recommended people wear masks in kindergarten through 12th-grade schools. However, the state of Colorado is currently letting the individual districts and schools decide if they will require masks or not.

D-11 and D-20′s first days of school are in two weeks.

