Colorado Springs Space Force bases to hold training exercises this week; loud noises, smoke possible

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. (KKTV) - Don’t be alarmed if you hear gunshots and sirens near our local Space Force bases this week!

Beginning Monday, Peterson and Schriever Space Force bases and Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station are conducting training exercises -- and things could get loud.

“Exercise scenarios will impact each base on different days. As a result, residents near the installations may hear simulated gunshots, loud booms and sirens or see smoke,” Peterson-Schriever Garrison said in a news release.

People traveling on and off base might also run into temporary gate closures or blocked roads -- again, all part of the exercise.

“The exercise is intended to ensure forces have and use the proper techniques, tactics and procedures as they protect the missions of the installations and the on-base communities,” the garrison said.

The exercise runs through Thursday.

