Advertisement

Colorado Springs Space Force bases to hold training exercises this week; loud noises, smoke possible

Sign for Peterson Space Force Base main gate.
Sign for Peterson Space Force Base main gate.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 7:42 AM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. (KKTV) - Don’t be alarmed if you hear gunshots and sirens near our local Space Force bases this week!

Beginning Monday, Peterson and Schriever Space Force bases and Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station are conducting training exercises -- and things could get loud.

“Exercise scenarios will impact each base on different days. As a result, residents near the installations may hear simulated gunshots, loud booms and sirens or see smoke,” Peterson-Schriever Garrison said in a news release.

People traveling on and off base might also run into temporary gate closures or blocked roads -- again, all part of the exercise.

“The exercise is intended to ensure forces have and use the proper techniques, tactics and procedures as they protect the missions of the installations and the on-base communities,” the garrison said.

The exercise runs through Thursday.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-25 closed near Bijou St. due to crash
1 killed in I-25 crash near downtown Springs
Pueblo police say multiple people in the house were assaulted during a break-in in July 31, 2021.
At least 2 assaulted in Pueblo home invasion
Kids with masks in a Colorado school.
State releases guidance on masks and vaccines for Colorado schools
At least one of the cars involved in the crash rolled off I-25 near downtown Colorado Springs...
Wet roads likely culprit in I-25 rollover near downtown Springs
File photo.
4 arrested during ‘March for Housing’ demonstration in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Hazy skies over Colorado Springs, as seen from our Cheyenne Mountain camera.
Smoke from western wildfires blanketing parts of Colorado Monday; limiting outdoor time suggested
District 49 welcoming students back in classroom this week; no masks required
Very smoky Monday ahead
Mountain storms; smoky plains
FILE - In this June 9, 2021 photo, people hold a sign during a rally in Boston protesting...
Evictions expected to spike as federal moratorium ends