Air Force Academy now back open for visitors

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KKTV) - Nearly a year and a half after closing its gates for the then-new coronavirus pandemic, the Air Force Academy says it is welcoming visitors back Monday!

“We’re excited to welcome the community back to the United States Air Force Academy,” said Superintendent Lt. Gen. Richard Clark. “I’m proud of our USAFA team for their incredible work to ensure a safe, successful environment for our cadets, faculty and families.”

The academy closed to visitors on March 13, 2020, a move that was intended to be for just a few weeks or months at the time. But when cadets were brought back last fall, the decision was made to keep the academy closed to all but those with Department of Defense identification. At the time, the first vaccines had not yet been released.

Going forward, the public is allowed on the academy from 5:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Visitors must have an ID and must wear a mask inside all academy facilities, regardless of vaccination status.

The academy says while most of the installation is back open, the Cadet Chapel remains closed for scheduled renovations. The Harmon Hall parking lot and planetarium are also closed.

Visitors are advised to monitor the academy website for any additional COVID-19 measures that might be put in place in the future.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.