Wet roads likely culprit in I-25 rollover near downtown Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Wet roads are likely to blame for a rollover crash Saturday evening.

Law enforcement tell 11 News two cars were involved in the crash, which resulted in at least one of the vehicles hydroplaning on I-25 just north of the Bijou exit (142), and rolling off the interstate. The car ended up back on its wheels but several meters from the roadway. No serious injuries were reported, but firefighters had to free at least one person from the car.

Police didn’t have details on how fast the car was going or any other contributing factors for the crash but tell 11 News with any amount of water on the road, it doesn’t take much for drivers to run into trouble.

A sergeant told 11 News if a driver has bad tires or is going too fast for the conditions, even as little as an eighth of an inch could cause slipping and sliding.

The crash was reported just before 7:30 Saturday night, when El Paso County was under a flash flood warning.

