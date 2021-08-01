Several assaulted in Pueblo home invasion; police searching for victims

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple suspects, possibly armed, barged into a Pueblo home and assaulted the people inside.

Officers were called to a neighborhood just south of downtown around 9:45 Saturday night.

“Pueblo police responded to the 600 block of Bellevue Place on a report of a home invasion. Suspects forced entry into the house and assaulted several people. The suspects were possibly armed with weapons,” police wrote on Twitter.

By the time officers reached the home, some of the victims had already fled.

“There was a significant amount of blood inside the residence. Police believed the victim(s) in this incident would be injured,” police said.

Police are now looking for these missing victims. One is thought to be 36-year-old Lonnie Arellano, who lives in the home. The others have not been identified.

“Detectives are asking for assistance in locating them to check on their welfare and obtain statements. Please contact Detective Ryan Torres 719-320-6037 or Detective Joe Cardona, 719-240-0130, if you have any information,” police said.

