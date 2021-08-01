Advertisement

I-25 Northbound Closed due to Traffic Accident

I-25 closed near Bijou St. due to crash
By KKTV
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 4:04 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Northbound traffic on I-25 near Bijou Street is being diverted to Cimarron St. due to a traffic accident.

Police say calls for the accident came in around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon. At least one person may have died as a result of the crash, though preliminary details do not include how many vehicles or people were involved.

Right now there is no indication as to when the north bound lanes will be reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

11 News will update this article as new information is released.

