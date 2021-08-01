Advertisement

Happy birthday, Colorado! To celebrate, entry to all state parks is free Monday!

Cheyenne Mountain State Park in south Colorado Springs is one of the state's 42 state parks.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 10:23 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Happy 145th birthday, Colorado! You don’t look a single day over 139!

To celebrate, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is making entry into its state parks free to all Monday!

Aug. 1 is the state’s official birthday -- Aug. 1, 1876 is when Colorado became part of the United States -- but Colorado Parks and Wildlife typically throws their birthday bash on the first Monday of the month, which this year is Aug. 2.

Coloradans have plenty of parks to choose from to celebrate: the state now boasts 42 with the addition of Fishers Peak State Park in Trinidad last fall!

For those in and near the Pikes Peak region, state parks includes Cheyenne Mountain, Mueller, Eleven Mile and Lake Pueblo.

If you’re active military or a veteran, the deal is even sweeter: free admission to every state park for the whole month of August. That includes those in the Reserves and National Guard. Just be sure you have proof of your service when visiting.

While entry to the parks is free, fees such as camping and fishing will remain in effect.

Choose your own adventure by clicking here for a map of all of the state parks!

