Vaccinated in secret: A hidden subset of Coloradans getting the shot on the down low

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Taking a vaccine selfies is one of the last things these Coloradans would do.

While at a state-run COVID-19 vaccination site this week, 11 News reporter Spencer Wilson was asked several times to turn the camera away from folks in line for the shot.

“I don’t want my friends knowing I’m getting the shot, they don’t want to get it,” one couple told Spencer.

Friday, 11 News decided to check with vaccination clinics around El Paso County about their experience with people trying to protect themselves against the virus without telling anyone.

Dr. Richard Vu of Matthews-Vu Medical said he understands the power social circles can have on people’s decision making process.

“Peer pressure is a strong pressure for our behavior, especially for the younger generation,” Vu explained. “That peer pressure can go both ways. Negative peer pressure, or positive peer pressure.”

Littleton resident Scott Wilson, the father of 11 News Reporter Spencer Wilson, had peer pressure within his family to not get the vaccine. Scott still went out on his own and got it anyway.

“We all have free will,” Scott explained. “And as long as you’re not hurting others by your decisions, we all have to go on and do the best we can to survive.”

Scott went on to say because his choice wasn’t only about him, it was also about the people he could have gotten sick. He felt it was his responsibility to mitigate that possibility.

When family members finally learned he was vaccinated, Scott says there was some tension, but they were able to move past it.

“It does generate a lot of drama, but you know it’s like any other decision,” Scott said.

“If you’re going on a vacation and some people like beaches and others likes mountains...You have to work through those things.”

