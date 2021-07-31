Advertisement

Unvaccinated Colorado state employees will be required to get tested twice a week for COVID-19 starting Sept. 20

Gov. Jared Polis during an April 2021 COVID-19 news conference.
Gov. Jared Polis during an April 2021 COVID-19 news conference.(News conference screenshot)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 8:34 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER (KKTV) - State workers in Colorado will soon have to be tested for COVID-19 on a regular basis if they aren’t vaccinated.

Gov. Jared Polis made the announcement on Friday.

“The state of Colorado has a responsibility to lead by example and to model workplace safety policies that reduce community spread and protect our workers and those who interact with them. The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and highly effective even against the Delta variant, and we encourage all eligible Coloradans including state employees to get vaccinated,” said Gov. Polis. “We need more help to end this pandemic and I know that our state employees can rise to the challenge just like families, individuals, and businesses across Colorado and our country are doing.”

The testing will be free and required twice a week.

“I have heard from state employees who are terrified that their unvaccinated co-workers will give them COVID-19 and want vaccination mandated, and from other state workers who have hesitation towards the vaccine,” Gov. Polis added. “I think this middle road is the right one to take, respecting the right of state workers to decide while also taking effective steps to address the legitimate safety concerns of fellow state workers.”

The new policy is effective Sept. 20. It covers about 30,000 state government employees who fall under the authority of the executive branch. It does not apply to judicial branch workers.

State employees will need to submit their vaccination status through the MyColorado app.

