Need School Supplies? Backpack Bash happening at 3 locations across Colorado Springs Saturday

This is the first weekend of this event and goes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
COSILoveYou and Pikes Peak United Way host “Backpack Bash”
COSILoveYou and Pikes Peak United Way host "Backpack Bash"
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 8:53 AM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Two local organizations, COSILove You and Pikes Peak United Way, have partnered to make sure students have access to school supplies for this school year.

This “Backpack Bash” is happening Saturday, July 31 at three locations in Colorado Springs. They will be distributed to families at Sierra High School (Southeast), Mountain Springs Church (East), and Pikes Peak Christian Church (Widefield).

All locations will be handing out free back-to-school supplies from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and parents only need to have their kids with them to get the supplies.

El Paso County Health will also be at Sierra High School location to administer back-to-school vaccines and COVID-19 vaccines to eligible families. To get a vaccine, you will need shot records and identification. All services are FREE to attendees.

The organizations will host another 4 locations on August 7, 2021. Click here for more information.

