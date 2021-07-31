Need School Supplies? Backpack Bash happening at 3 locations across Colorado Springs Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Two local organizations, COSILove You and Pikes Peak United Way, have partnered to make sure students have access to school supplies for this school year.

This “Backpack Bash” is happening Saturday, July 31 at three locations in Colorado Springs. They will be distributed to families at Sierra High School (Southeast), Mountain Springs Church (East), and Pikes Peak Christian Church (Widefield).

All locations will be handing out free back-to-school supplies from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and parents only need to have their kids with them to get the supplies.

IT’S HERE! We’re so excited for day one of the Backpack Bash! We are serving families from 9am - 1pm!



Today’s locations:

- Sierra High School (2250 Jet Wing Dr.)

- Mountain Springs Church (7345 Adventure Way)

- Pikes Peak Christian Church (4955 Bradley Rd.)#BackpackBash2021 pic.twitter.com/b9R7kKRJgN — Pikes Peak UnitedWay (@ppunitedway) July 31, 2021

El Paso County Health will also be at Sierra High School location to administer back-to-school vaccines and COVID-19 vaccines to eligible families. To get a vaccine, you will need shot records and identification. All services are FREE to attendees.

The organizations will host another 4 locations on August 7, 2021. Click here for more information.

