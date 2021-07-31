Advertisement

Motorcyclist killed in crash Friday night

Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 7:11 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CALHAN, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol is investigating after a motorcyclist died in a crash Friday night. Troopers say this happened on Elicott Highway just before midnight.

The motorcyclist was reportedly going southbound on Elicott Highway when they ran a stop sign and hit the side of a pickup truck and trailer going eastbound on Colorado 94.

According to CSP, the motorcyclist was 56-years-old and was a local resident. He reportedly died at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

In a press release, troopers say the occupants in the pickup truck did not have any injuries.

Speed and alcohol are being investigated as factors in this crash.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

