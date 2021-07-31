Advertisement

Man responsible for death of Colorado State Patrol Trooper Cody Donahue sentenced to 30 days in jail

Photo courtesy: CSP
Photo courtesy: CSP (KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 9:04 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The man who was behind the wheel of a truck that struck and killed a Colorado State Patrol trooper was sentenced on Friday.

Noe Gamez-Ruiz was given 30 days in jail along with two-years probation and 200 hours of community service. The sentence comes nearly five years after the crime. Trooper Cody Donahue was killed on Nov. 25, 2016 along I-25 near Castle Rock.

Trooper Donahue was only 34 when he was killed in the line of duty while outside of his patrol car conducting a traffic stop. Gamez-Ruiz was found guilty of careless driving, passing of an emergency vehicle resulting in death and failure to remain in a single lane back in May.

