Man responsible for death of Colorado State Patrol Trooper Cody Donahue sentenced to 30 days in jail

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The man who was behind the wheel of a truck that struck and killed a Colorado State Patrol trooper was sentenced on Friday.

Noe Gamez-Ruiz was given 30 days in jail along with two-years probation and 200 hours of community service. The sentence comes nearly five years after the crime. Trooper Cody Donahue was killed on Nov. 25, 2016 along I-25 near Castle Rock.

Trooper Donahue was only 34 when he was killed in the line of duty while outside of his patrol car conducting a traffic stop. Gamez-Ruiz was found guilty of careless driving, passing of an emergency vehicle resulting in death and failure to remain in a single lane back in May.

CSP Col Packard:”Cody Donahue was an amazing human being, and someone took his life. That is what today was about.” pic.twitter.com/h0BNfnD9yL — DA Office of 18th (@DA18th) July 31, 2021

