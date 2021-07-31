Advertisement

Man recovering after shooting, suspect in police custody

By Nicole Heins
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 6:56 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is recovering after reportedly being shot early Saturday morning. Police say they responded to the area near Airport Road and South Circle Drive around 2 a.m.

When officers arrived they found one man with one gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital but is expected to be ok.

During the investigation, police say they were able to identify and arrest a suspect. Police say they arrested Estevan Martinez.

Police are currently investigating this shooting.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

