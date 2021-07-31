King Soopers mask policy remains the same following the latest CDC recommendations
DENVER (KKTV) - Following updated COVID-19 prevention guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) many companies and agencies are adjusting their mask policies.
Several people reached out to 11 News on Friday asking if King Soopers in Colorado was making changes following an announcement by Walmart. The policy for King Soopers remains the same as of Friday night. Under the King Soopers policy, unvaccinated employees are required to wear masks and customers that are unvaccinated are requested to wear masks. Vaccinated employees and customers can go mask free, if they would like.
The following statement was provided to 11 News:
