King Soopers mask policy remains the same following the latest CDC recommendations

DENVER (KKTV) - Following updated COVID-19 prevention guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) many companies and agencies are adjusting their mask policies.

Several people reached out to 11 News on Friday asking if King Soopers in Colorado was making changes following an announcement by Walmart. The policy for King Soopers remains the same as of Friday night. Under the King Soopers policy, unvaccinated employees are required to wear masks and customers that are unvaccinated are requested to wear masks. Vaccinated employees and customers can go mask free, if they would like.

The following statement was provided to 11 News:

"Our current mask guidance requires unvaccinated associates to wear masks and requests that unvaccinated customers wear masks when in our stores and facilities. In light of the Delta variant and updated CDC recommendations, we strongly encourage all individuals, including those who are vaccinated, to wear a mask when in our stores and facilities. We will continue to abide by all state and local mandates and encourage all Americans to get vaccinated, including our associates."

