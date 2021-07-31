Advertisement

HEALTH ALERT: Rabid bat found in El Paso County near Fort Carson

Brown bat in flight, graphic element on black
Brown bat in flight, graphic element on black(AP)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 8:53 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A bat found in El Paso County recently tested positive for rabies.

El Paso County Public Health shared the details on Friday. The bat was found in the Turkey Creek Canyon/Red Valley Estates neighborhood near Fort Carson. With the discovery, the health department wanted to remind the public to keep pets up to date on rabies vaccination and avoid wild animals.

For more information about bats and rabies from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, click here.

