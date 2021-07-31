Colorado Springs Fire Department rescues person near Gold Camp Road Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters are currently on the way down from a hike after rescuing a person in the area of Gold Camp Road Saturday morning.

CSFD says they are working their way down from tunnel 1 with a “patient with a medical problem”.

#coloradospringsfire is performing a #trailevac in the area of Gold Camp Rd at Tunnel 1 for a patient with a medical problem. Reminder to be prepared for significant weather moving into the area throughout the early afternoon today — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) July 31, 2021

Both the CSFD high angle rescue team and the motorcycle unit responded to the call.

No other information was available at the time this article was written, but we will update as more information becomes available.

