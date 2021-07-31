Advertisement

Colorado Springs Fire Department rescues person near Gold Camp Road Saturday

CSFD High Angle Rescue team
CSFD High Angle Rescue team(Colorado Springs Fire Department)
By KKTV
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 11:34 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters are currently on the way down from a hike after rescuing a person in the area of Gold Camp Road Saturday morning.

CSFD says they are working their way down from tunnel 1 with a “patient with a medical problem”.

Both the CSFD high angle rescue team and the motorcycle unit responded to the call.

No other information was available at the time this article was written, but we will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Payton and her service dog.
Family says 10-year-old girl’s service dog not allowed in Colorado business
(Source: Whataburger)
Whataburger location plans to break gound in Colorado Springs next week
crash
Car flips over retaining wall, lands on top of parked cars in Colorado Springs
Kids with masks in a Colorado school.
State releases guidance on masks and vaccines for Colorado schools
Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.
Mother arrested for child neglect after 12-year-old daughter gives birth

Latest News

Vaccine
WATCH: Vaccinated in secret: A hidden subset of Coloradans getting the shot on the down low
Moose on the loose: What would you do if you saw a lost moose in a parking garage? Check out...
WATCH: Moose on the loose in Colorado parking garage
COSILoveYou and Pikes Peak United Way host “Backpack Bash”
Need School Supplies? Backpack Bash happening at 3 locations across Colorado Springs Saturday
Colorado Springs 150th Downtown Celebration
Colorado Springs celebrates 150th birthday with celebrations Saturday