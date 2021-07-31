Colorado Springs Fire Department rescues person near Gold Camp Road Saturday
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 11:34 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters are currently on the way down from a hike after rescuing a person in the area of Gold Camp Road Saturday morning.
CSFD says they are working their way down from tunnel 1 with a “patient with a medical problem”.
Both the CSFD high angle rescue team and the motorcycle unit responded to the call.
No other information was available at the time this article was written, but we will update as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.