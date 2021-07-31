Colorado Springs celebrates 150th birthday with celebrations Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Saturday, July 31 marks 150 years since the official founding of the city of Colorado Springs and the city is celebrating! There will be a parade on Tejon Street starting at 11 a.m. and a free-admission street festival on Vermijo Avenue from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

Below is a list of activities happening Saturday.

Parade (11 a.m.-noon): The “parade through time” will start at 11 am on Tejon Street between Boulder and Costilla streets. More than 60 entries will be representing key moments in Colorado Springs’ 150-year history. Several organizations created floats for the celebration which ends at the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum.

The America the Beautiful parade float is starting to take shape! The "Parade through Time" will kick off the downtown celebration at 11 a.m. More than 60 parade entries will march down Tejon Street from Cache la Poudre Street to Vermijo Avenue.https://t.co/9f0wyZNa0H pic.twitter.com/TNqlyliJdU — City of Colorado Springs (@CityofCOS) July 23, 2021

Festival (noon-8 p.m.): Mayor John Suthers will kick off this event on Vermijo Avenue. Stretching four blocks from the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum in the west to the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum in the east, the free, family-friendly street festival features five activation zones and two stages packed with live entertainment. The festival zones are as follows: 150 Years of Pikes Peak Regional History and Culture: located on the west and south sides of Alamo Square Park at the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum at the corner of Tejon Street and Vermijo Avenue. located on the west and south sides of Alamo Square Park at the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum at the corner of Tejon Street and Vermijo Avenue. Click here for specific activities happening during this event. There will also be live entertainment on the Gazebo Stage at Alamo Square Park throughout the festival. Programming kicks off at 12:15 p.m. and goes on until 7:30 pm. Tokyo Games Fan Fest: located on Vermijo Avenue between Sahwatch and Sierra Madre streets. locatedon Vermijo Avenue between Sahwatch and Sierra Madre streets. Click here to read more on this event. During this event, there will also be live music, autograph sessions, and panel discussions with Olympic athletes. The will also be sports performances and exhibitions along with a beer garden. Click here for more information.



Map of Colorado Springs 150th Downtown Celebration (City of Colorado Springs)

Several roads in the area will be closed for the event Saturday, which can be found below:

6 a.m.-10 p.m. Vermijo Avenue from Sierra Madre Street to Nevada Avenue Sierra Madre Street and Sahwatch Street from Cucharras Street to Costilla Street Cascade Avenue and Tejon Street from Colorado Avenue to Costilla Street

10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tejon Street from Cache la Poudre Street to Vermijo Avenue Dale Street, Monument Street, Willamette Avenue, St. Vrain Street, Boulder Street, Platte Avenue, Bijou Street, Kiowa Street, Pikes Peak Avenue, Colorado Avenue and Costilla Street from Cascade Avenue to Costilla Street



