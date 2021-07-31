Advertisement

Air Force Academy reopens to the public on Monday following 17 months of closure, masks required

Academy Cadets at the U.S. Air Force Academy. (FILE photo from 2020)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:57 PM MDT
USAFA, Colo. (KKTV) - After 17 months, the United States Air Force Academy is reopening to the public on Aug. 2.

The announcement was made Friday evening.

“We’re excited to welcome the community back to the United States Air Force Academy,” said Lt. Gen. Richard Clark, Superintendent. “I’m proud of our USAFA team for their incredible work to ensure a safe, successful environment for our cadets, faculty and families. Cadets have been back since last fall, and we’ve learned to work in an environment focused on reducing COVID risks.”

Visitors will be able to get on Academy ground starting Monday from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Visitors will need to bring a state-issued ID, DOD ID or passport. Random vehicle inspections may be required. A mask will be required to get into Academy facilities.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 1,000,000 people visited the Academy each year.

Click here for more information.

WATCH - Brother Starts Go-Fund-Me For Pueblo Man injured in Hit and Run
