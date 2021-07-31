Advertisement

4 arrested during ‘March for Housing’ demonstration in Colorado Springs

File photo.
File photo.(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 12:45 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police say they arrested four people Saturday during a “March for Housing” demonstration. The people were reportedly arrested for unlawful behavior, and the charges include “blocking traffic and interference”.

The demonstration happened at Dorchester Park near Downtown Colorado Springs.

Officers on scene say they gave out several verbal warnings before any arrests were made and when demonstrators moved into the street, they did not move off the road. That’s when officers reportedly temporarily blocked a portion of Nevada Avenue for the “demonstrators and community’s safety. When safe, officers made the arrests”.

The names of the people arrested have not yet been released.

Colorado Springs police officers are still in the area.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

