4 arrested during ‘March for Housing’ demonstration in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police say they arrested four people Saturday during a “March for Housing” demonstration. The people were reportedly arrested for unlawful behavior, and the charges include “blocking traffic and interference”.

The demonstration happened at Dorchester Park near Downtown Colorado Springs.

Officers on scene say they gave out several verbal warnings before any arrests were made and when demonstrators moved into the street, they did not move off the road. That’s when officers reportedly temporarily blocked a portion of Nevada Avenue for the “demonstrators and community’s safety. When safe, officers made the arrests”.

The names of the people arrested have not yet been released.

Colorado Springs police officers are still in the area.

Part 1/5



4 people associated with the ‘March for Housing’ demonstration have been arrested for unlawful behavior. Those charges include blocking traffic and interference. — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) July 31, 2021

Part 3/5



Officers also gave several verbal warnings before any arrests were made. — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) July 31, 2021

Part 5/5



Officers will remain at the festival so everyone can enjoy this celebratory day together safely. — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) July 31, 2021

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.