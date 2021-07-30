Whataburger location plans to break gound in Colorado Springs next week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Whataburger and the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce and EDC plan to break ground on the first-ever restaurant in Colorado Springs. The Whataburger location will be at 1310 Interquest Parkway. The company says they plan to open the restaurant by the end of this year.

“We’ve had the good fortune of meeting quite a few of our new neighbors here in Colorado Springs, and we’ve felt every bit of their hospitality. I have to extend an especially big thanks to the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce & EDC for welcoming Whataburger into the community with open arms and celebrating with us today,” said William Tamminga, owner of BurgerWorks. “We can’t wait to continue our tradition of serving great food and friendly service to our new friends in Colorado and look forward to opening our doors by year-end.”

“We are excited to welcome the very first Whataburger to Colorado as they join our InterQuest Marketplace community later in the year. For both loyal fans and first-time patrons, we know this ‘Texas Treasure’ will be a big hit with Colorado Springs residents,” said Chris Jenkins, CEO of Norwood Development.

The restaurant will reportedly bring about 100 jobs to the Colorado Springs community.

