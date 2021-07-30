Pueblo Police asking for help identifing suspect involved in shooting on Highway
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:31 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police are looking for a person in the photos above in relation to the death of a man on 29th Street in Pueblo on July 17, 2021.
If you have any information call Detective Glen Fillmore II at 719-320-6044 or Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-STOP (542-7867).
