Part of I-70 in Colorado expected to be closed for days as crews deal with major cleanup operation and evacuation

GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (KKTV) - Anyone traveling through the Rocky Mountains along I-70 needs to know the major highway is expected to be closed for several days.

The Colorado Department of Transportation provided and update on the closure Friday afternoon. The highway has been plagued by debris flows from the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar in the Glenwood Canyon area. The latest closure came Thursday night and covers a stretch of the highway from Dotsero to Rifle. Several motorists were caught up in the latest incident.

“CDOT staff at the tunnel assisted travelers who were trapped on I-70 by debris flows and sought shelter at Hanging Lake Tunnel; 29 motorists sheltered at the tunnel complex overnight,” CDOT shared in a release. “In total, CDOT has accounted for 108 individuals who have now been either evacuated from Glenwood Canyon or have been moved to a safe place.”

Officials hope to have the highway open by Monday.

Click here for updates from CDOT on the closure.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.