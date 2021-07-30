Advertisement

Officer reportedly shown pistol-whipping man during arrest resigns

File photo.
File photo.(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 7:56 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, Colo. (AP) - Police say a suburban Denver officer shown on body camera video pistol-whipping and choking a man he was trying to arrest has resigned. Authorities say the move Thursday came the same week the Aurora officer was arrested on suspicion of assault and menacing charges following a criminal investigation.

Despite the resignation, police say they’ll press forward with a separate internal affairs investigation on whether the officer violated department policies. Police say they will release the results of the investigation and any discipline he would have received. His lawyer has vowed to zealously defend him.

Another officer was arrested after being accused of not trying to stop her colleague.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash in Black Forest 7/29/21.
1 killed, children seriously injured following a crash northeast of Colorado Springs
7 arrested in connection to Rocky Ford kidnapping and attempted murder.
Arrest papers shed light on alleged kidnapping and torture of a woman in a small Colorado town
File photo of the Colorado Springs Bridge Center.
‘Breakthrough’ case of COVID-19 prompts temporary closure of Colorado Springs Bridge Center
Level of Community Transmission map in Colorado as of 7/27/21.
Under latest CDC guidance, people in 38 Colorado counties should wear masks while indoors in public spaces
Police and SWAT can be seen surrounding a suspect on a Pueblo street on July 29, 2021. The...
Pueblo murder suspect in custody after barricading self inside SUV

Latest News

Former Colorado Gov. Richard “Dick” Lamm has reportedly passed away because of complications...
Former Colorado Governor Dick Lamm dies at age 85
Call United Way’s 211 if you are still struggling to pay rent now that the eviction moratorium...
Call United Way’s 211 if you are still struggling to pay rent now that the eviction moratorium is set to expire
CDOT says both east and westbound lanes of I-70 are closed between U.S. 6/ Rifle (exit 87) and...
I-70 remains closed Friday morning while crews clear mudslides
The CDC's eviction moratorium expires July 31, 2021.
Call United Way’s 211 if you are still struggling to pay rent now that the eviction moratorium is set to expire