Officer reportedly shown pistol-whipping man during arrest resigns

AURORA, Colo. (AP) - Police say a suburban Denver officer shown on body camera video pistol-whipping and choking a man he was trying to arrest has resigned. Authorities say the move Thursday came the same week the Aurora officer was arrested on suspicion of assault and menacing charges following a criminal investigation.

Despite the resignation, police say they’ll press forward with a separate internal affairs investigation on whether the officer violated department policies. Police say they will release the results of the investigation and any discipline he would have received. His lawyer has vowed to zealously defend him.

Another officer was arrested after being accused of not trying to stop her colleague.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.