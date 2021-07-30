More than 20 people stuck in tunnel from Glenwood Canyon storm

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office says a few cars and their passengers were stuck in a tunnel along Glenwood Canyon during last night’s storm. This storm also caused mudslides in the area, closing both east and westbound lanes.

Deputies say more than 20 people were stuck in the tunnel.

Friday morning a bus was able to reach the tunnel and took people back to Glenwood. Deputies say some motorists drove their vehicles out and followed the bus safely to a temporary shelter set up by the Red Cross at the Glenwood Recreation Center.

CDOT will continue to rescue the remaining vehicles and their occupants while cleaning up debris.

Drivers should use alternative routes in the area.

