Local boys raise money for police officers and firefighters with Lemonade stand

By Nicole Heins
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 7:02 AM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - Two local boys spent the weekend under the shade of their lemonade stand, with plans to raise money for local police and firefighters.

Alexander Russo and Micah Mullins are the boys behind the good deed. They tell 11 news they hope this lemonade stand inspires others to pay it forward. “Basically we are doing this so we can help the police and fire department. We’re also doing this so we can encourage more people to do nice things who might be watching us right now,” says Alex.

The City of Fountain tweeted a picture saying all the money the boys raised will be going to Shield616 to help supply more life-saving body armor to firefighters and officers.

If you want to share your good news, no matter how small, you can submit pictures or videos by clicking here. Please include a quick caption for a chance to see it on the news!

