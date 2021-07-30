Local boys raise money for police officers and firefighters with Lemonade stand

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - Two local boys spent the weekend under the shade of their lemonade stand, with plans to raise money for local police and firefighters.

Alexander Russo and Micah Mullins are the boys behind the good deed. They tell 11 news they hope this lemonade stand inspires others to pay it forward. “Basically we are doing this so we can help the police and fire department. We’re also doing this so we can encourage more people to do nice things who might be watching us right now,” says Alex.

The City of Fountain tweeted a picture saying all the money the boys raised will be going to Shield616 to help supply more life-saving body armor to firefighters and officers.

❤Servant Heart❤

This young man sold lemonade to his neighborhood last weekend and he is giving the money he earned to the Fountain Public Safety Department.

He will be donating the money to Shield616 to help supply more life saving body armor to our officers and fire fighters! pic.twitter.com/frjg3sPPgv — City of Fountain, CO (@cityoffountain) July 28, 2021

