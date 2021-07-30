Advertisement

I-70 remains closed Friday morning while crews clear mudslides

CDOT - Road closed due to flash flood warning
(Colorado Department of Transportation)
By KKTV
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 7:29 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (KKTV) - CDOT says both east and westbound lanes of I-70 are closed between U.S. 6/ Rifle (exit 87) and Dotsero (exit 113) in Glenwood Canyon Friday. Crews closed the road Thursday after they reportedly responded to “multiple large mudslides on I-70, caused by heavy rain on the Grizzly Creek burn area”.

CDOT says their main focus is on “life safety, and the debris flows will be evaluated more extensively in the morning”.

There is no estimated time for the road to reopen.

Drivers should use an alternate route if planning to head through this area. CDOT is asking drivers not to use navigation apps and choose an alternate route because those routes are often unpaved, rough roads without services, which can be unsafe to drive.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

