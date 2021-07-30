Fort Carson Soldier reportedly drowns during training in Florida

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Fort Carson soldier reportedly drowned Tuesday while training at the Army’s combat drive school in Key West, Florida. That’s according to our news partners at The Gazette.

The soldier who drowned was identified by The Gazette as Micah E. Walker from Peyton and was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group.

Click here for more information.

11 News has reached out to Fort Carson for more information but have not get received a response. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

