Former Colorado Governor Dick Lamm dies at age 85

Former Colorado Gov. Richard “Dick” Lamm has reportedly passed away because of complications...
Former Colorado Gov. Richard "Dick" Lamm has reportedly passed away because of complications from a pulmonary embolism.
By KKTV
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 8:49 AM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Former Colorado Gov. Richard “Dick” Lamm has reportedly passed away because of complications from a pulmonary embolism. That’s according to our news partners at CBS Denver.

Lamm was 85 when he passed away, and was reportedly the longest-serving governor in Colorado history. He leaves behind his wife, Former First Lady Dottie Lamm. She released a statement Friday morning saying “With great sadness, but also gratitude for a life well lived and in service to his beloved Colorado, I want to share the news of the death of my husband, former Governor Richard D. Lamm.”

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock released a statement saying “I have always admired Dick Lamm. His leadership was transformational for Colorado. He ushered in a commitment to the environment that lives with us today. He was an original policy thinker, innovative and direct in his communication. We are in a better place for his leadership.”

