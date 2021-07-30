Former Colorado Governor Dick Lamm dies at age 85

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Former Colorado Gov. Richard “Dick” Lamm has reportedly passed away because of complications from a pulmonary embolism. That’s according to our news partners at CBS Denver.

Lamm was 85 when he passed away, and was reportedly the longest-serving governor in Colorado history. He leaves behind his wife, Former First Lady Dottie Lamm. She released a statement Friday morning saying “With great sadness, but also gratitude for a life well lived and in service to his beloved Colorado, I want to share the news of the death of my husband, former Governor Richard D. Lamm.”

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock released a statement saying “I have always admired Dick Lamm. His leadership was transformational for Colorado. He ushered in a commitment to the environment that lives with us today. He was an original policy thinker, innovative and direct in his communication. We are in a better place for his leadership.”

