Advertisement

Death investigation underway after a body was found in an El Paso County park

Shawn Deckert
Shawn Deckert(El Paso County Sheriff's Office)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 8:28 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities are trying to figure out what led up to the death of a 45-year-old man.

The body of Shawn Deckert was found on July 24 at Stratmoor Valley Park. The park is southeast of Colorado Springs.

“We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the friends and family of Mr. Deckert,” Lt. Deborah Mynatt with the El Paso County Sheriff’s wrote in a news release.

It isn’t clear if Deckert’s death is considered suspicious. The coroner is working to figure out the cause and manner of Deckert’s passing.

While the death remains under investigation, anyone with information that could help is asked to call 719-520-6666.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Level of Community Transmission map in Colorado as of 7/27/21.
Under latest CDC guidance, people in 38 Colorado counties should wear masks while indoors in public spaces
A still image from Aurora Police from a body camera released to the public on 7/27/21.
Colorado officer resigns amid investigation into violent arrest
7 arrested in connection to Rocky Ford kidnapping and attempted murder.
Arrest papers shed light on alleged kidnapping and torture of a woman in a small Colorado town
A deadly crash in Black Forest 7/29/21.
1 killed, children seriously injured following a crash northeast of Colorado Springs
"I should be targeted like this -- for what," Sullivan said, telling reporter Julie Martin he...
‘Violated’: Thieves hold Colorado Springs Native American man down, cut his ponytail off

Latest News

Police and SWAT can be seen surrounding a suspect on a Pueblo street on July 29, 2021. The...
Pueblo murder suspect in custody after barricading self inside SUV
Vaccine
All military personnel must provide proof of vaccination or wear a mask and get tested regularly for COVID-19
Police used rubber bullets and a K-9 to subdue Danny Dominguez who is wanted for the murder of...
WATCH - Pueblo Homicide Suspect Arrested After Two Hour Stand-Off
7/29/21
WATCH: