Death investigation underway after a body was found in an El Paso County park

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities are trying to figure out what led up to the death of a 45-year-old man.

The body of Shawn Deckert was found on July 24 at Stratmoor Valley Park. The park is southeast of Colorado Springs.

“We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the friends and family of Mr. Deckert,” Lt. Deborah Mynatt with the El Paso County Sheriff’s wrote in a news release.

It isn’t clear if Deckert’s death is considered suspicious. The coroner is working to figure out the cause and manner of Deckert’s passing.

While the death remains under investigation, anyone with information that could help is asked to call 719-520-6666.

