Colorado Springs Fire Department investigating fire in Old Colorado City

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews are working to learn what caused a fire to happen just after midnight Friday at a home near South 25th Avenue and Colorado Avenue.

The fire reportedly happened inside a 100-year-old building, with the second story being apartments and there is a business on the first floor. The current damage to the building is unknown.

Colorado Springs Fire department says 46 firefighters responded to the fire and reportedly saw flames coming out of the windows of the building. Crews were able to get the fire under control quickly once they arrived.

Firefighters say no one was injured in the fire and crews believe there will be some people displaced.

“Most likely there’s going to be people displaced. We have to figure out how many people were actually in there. We are trying to track down everybody that’s here on scene right now to see actually how many were in there at the time,” says Captain Mike Smaldino from the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

