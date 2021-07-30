Advertisement

Colorado Springs Fire Department investigating fire in Old Colorado City

Crews are working to learn what caused a fire to happen just after midnight Friday at a home...
Crews are working to learn what caused a fire to happen just after midnight Friday at a home near South 25th Avenue and Colorado Avenue.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:10 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews are working to learn what caused a fire to happen just after midnight Friday at a home near South 25th Avenue and Colorado Avenue.

The fire reportedly happened inside a 100-year-old building, with the second story being apartments and there is a business on the first floor. The current damage to the building is unknown.

Colorado Springs Fire department says 46 firefighters responded to the fire and reportedly saw flames coming out of the windows of the building. Crews were able to get the fire under control quickly once they arrived.

Firefighters say no one was injured in the fire and crews believe there will be some people displaced.

“Most likely there’s going to be people displaced. We have to figure out how many people were actually in there. We are trying to track down everybody that’s here on scene right now to see actually how many were in there at the time,” says Captain Mike Smaldino from the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash in Black Forest 7/29/21.
1 killed, children seriously injured following a crash northeast of Colorado Springs
7 arrested in connection to Rocky Ford kidnapping and attempted murder.
Arrest papers shed light on alleged kidnapping and torture of a woman in a small Colorado town
File photo of the Colorado Springs Bridge Center.
‘Breakthrough’ case of COVID-19 prompts temporary closure of Colorado Springs Bridge Center
Level of Community Transmission map in Colorado as of 7/27/21.
Under latest CDC guidance, people in 38 Colorado counties should wear masks while indoors in public spaces
Police and SWAT can be seen surrounding a suspect on a Pueblo street on July 29, 2021. The...
Pueblo murder suspect in custody after barricading self inside SUV

Latest News

Payton and her service dog.
Family says 10-year-old girl’s service dog not allowed in Colorado business
Payton and her service dog.
Family says 10-year-old girl’s service dog not allowed in Colorado business
Crews respond to a small fire in Colorado Springs 7/29/21.
Crews quickly contain a small grass fire in Colorado Springs
7/29/21
Crews quickly contain a small grass fire in Colorado Springs