Car flips over retaining wall, lands on top of parked cars in Colorado Springs

No injuries reported, driver cited for careless driving.
By Jon Wiener
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 2:28 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - No injuries were reported after a driver lost control of her vehicle, flipped over a retaining wall and landed on multiple parked cars in Colorado Springs on Friday afternoon.

The accident happened around 1:45 pm near the intersection of North Academy Blvd. & N. Union in Colorado Springs. 11 News spoke with a witness on the scene who says he heard a loud boom and rushed out and pulled the driver out of her vehicle.

The driver was cited for careless driving by Colorado Springs police.

