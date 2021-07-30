Call United Way’s 211 if you are still struggling to pay rent now that the eviction moratorium is set to expire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - If you are still struggling to pay rent now that the eviction moratorium is set to expire at the end of the month, there are resources available to you.

The eviction moratorium was a federal mandate that kept landlords from being able to evict tenants who couldn’t pay rent, or were financially impacted because of the pandemic. The CDC put the moratorium in place in September 2020, and was extended for several months, although it is set to expire after July 30th.

“We know that there are many, many citizens out there who have never been in this position before of not being able to afford their rent and not knowing where to turn,” said Elizabeth Quevedo of Pikes Peak United Way.

11 News spoke with Pikes Peak United Way about how people can continue to get rental assistance.

First, call United Way’s 211. Volunteers can help you apply for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. United Way said other Pikes Peak area agencies are doing similar services, including Colorado Legal Services and Silver Key.

“We encourage everybody to seek help as soon as you can. Don’t wait,” said Quevedo. “If we don’t do this now, if we don’t help citizens get help when they need it, then we could see an astronomical increase in homelessness.”

United Way said the number one presenting need in the Pikes Peak area currently is rental and utility assistance.

“It’s not just a current rent situation. You can apply for six months of back rent and three months of current rent and then you can continue to apply for three-month chunks moving forward for up to 15 months of assistance,” said Quevedo.

11 News reached out Governor Polis’ office to see if officials are considering a statewide moratorium following the expiration of the national moratorium. Officials would not directly answer our question.

