Advertisement

6 people test positive for COVID-19 after Caribbean cruise

Six passengers from a Royal Caribbean cruise have tested positive after the ship docked in the...
Six passengers from a Royal Caribbean cruise have tested positive after the ship docked in the Bahamas.(Staff)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:31 AM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Six passengers from a Royal Caribbean cruise have tested positive after the ship docked in the Bahamas.

Royal Caribbean said Friday that four of them are adults who were all vaccinated against COVID-19, and two are minors who were not vaccinated.

Of the six, only one is showing any signs of illness, a spokeswoman for Royal Caribbean says.

She said other people traveling with the six passengers all tested negative for the virus.

They were on the Adventure of the Seas, which left the Bahamas last weekend for a 7-day cruise and returned to the Bahamas on Friday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash in Black Forest 7/29/21.
1 killed, children seriously injured following a crash northeast of Colorado Springs
7 arrested in connection to Rocky Ford kidnapping and attempted murder.
Arrest papers shed light on alleged kidnapping and torture of a woman in a small Colorado town
File photo of the Colorado Springs Bridge Center.
‘Breakthrough’ case of COVID-19 prompts temporary closure of Colorado Springs Bridge Center
Level of Community Transmission map in Colorado as of 7/27/21.
Under latest CDC guidance, people in 38 Colorado counties should wear masks while indoors in public spaces
Police and SWAT can be seen surrounding a suspect on a Pueblo street on July 29, 2021. The...
Pueblo murder suspect in custody after barricading self inside SUV

Latest News

In this Friday, Dec. 11, 2009, file photo, United States Marine Sgt. Isaac Tate, left, and Cpl....
More than 200 Afghans arrive in US on 1st evacuation flight
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2019, file photo, Oklahoma, right, runs a play against Texas in the...
SEC welcomes Texas, Oklahoma after boards accept invitations
(Source: Whataburger)
Whataburger location plans to break gound in Colorado Springs next week
A mansion in Dallas that has no bedrooms is on the market for $1milllion.
Home on sale for $1 million - bedrooms not included
In this June 9, 2021, photo, people hold a sign during a rally in Boston protesting housing...
With evictions looming, Congress strains to extend ban