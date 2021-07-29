Advertisement

South Park creators reportedly hope to save Casa Bonita in Colorado by buying it

In this June 15, 2015, file photo, "South Park" creators Matt Stone, left, and Trey Parker...
In this June 15, 2015, file photo, "South Park" creators Matt Stone, left, and Trey Parker discuss a video game.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:00 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - Casa Bonita just outside of Denver is just as much a part of Colorado as Red Rocks and Pikes Peak.

The restaurant known for its cliff diving and sopapillas is reportedly being considered for purchase by the creators of South Park. The cartoon is not a kid-friendly show, but features four kids from Colorado who even visited the landmark restaurant in one episode.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Matt Stone and Trey Parker are attempting to become the new owners of Casa Bonita. The official Twitter account for South Park also shared the news.

The owners of Casa Bonita filed for bankruptcy recently. The restaurant is located just outside Denver in Lakewood and is visited by people across Colorado and the country, just for the experience. The restaurant has been closed for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

