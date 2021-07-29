Serious crash closes Highway 24 near Woodland Park Wednesday night

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash closed both directions of Highway 24 Wednesday night.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the call came in just after 8 p.m. The two-vehicle crash occurred just east of Woodland Park near 3rd Street.

Click here for updates on the highway closure from CDOT.

At least one person was taken to the hospital. No other details were available last time this article was updated and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to inform the public of a major highway closure.

