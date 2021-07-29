Park rangers seeing more graffiti on trails; volunteers cleaning it up

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Park rangers are seeing more graffiti on our trails, so volunteers are working to clean it up.

Colorado Springs park rangers said graffiti is an ongoing issue, and they have seen an increase in recent weeks.

“Almost every time that we see something it’s ‘K+H’ in a heart, somebody’s initials, somebody’s name, or ‘Lacey was here 2019.’ So, nothing that really matters,” said park ranger Wesley Hermann.

Keeping Colorado Beautiful is a non-profit that professionally removes graffiti from Colorado parks and trails. Volunteers make sure when removing spray paint, they don’t further damage the environment.

“Why come to Colorado for no other reason than the beauty? I do not understand the mindset of people who want to destroy that,” said Stephen Singer of KCB.

KCB urges hikers to not try and remove the graffiti themselves. Instead, take a picture of the spray paint, note the location and report it to a park ranger.

“We do take it pretty seriously because it’s obviously not why people are out here but also it is damaging to the environment and to the experience of park visitors,” said Hermann.

Anyone caught damaging trail property could be ticketed and/or fined for repairs.

