Masks required for all indoor settings at military installations that fall under CDC recommendations

(KKTV) - Following guidance issued this week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Department of Defense is requiring employees working in “areas at high risk for transmission” of COVID-19 to wear masks while indoors.

“Deputy Secretary Hicks has directed that all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks in indoor settings at Department of Defense installations and facilities in areas of substantial or high transmission, as defined by the CDC, to protect against rising COVID-19 cases,” part of a statement on the DOD website reads. “Today’s announcement applies to all service members, federal personnel, contractors, and visitors when indoors at all properties owned by the Department in those areas, in accordance with updated CDC guidelines. All defense personnel should continue to comply with CDC guidance regarding areas where masks should be worn. The Department will review and revise all applicable Force Health Protection guidance to address the new CDC guidelines.”

Click here for a map of which areas fall under “substantial or high” as defined by the CDC.

11 News has reached out to Fort Carson to confirm whether or not they fall under this category. As of 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday we have not received a response. El Paso County is considered a high-risk area, so it is likely all military installations in or around El Paso County will need to follow the mask requirement.

